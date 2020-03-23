Blood Center extends hours, continues plea for donations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Blood Center, which supplies more than 70 hospitals, is expanding its hours to accommodate appointments for donors.

The Center hopes the combination not only will continue to insure safety but also allow KBC to collect enough blood to supply its hospital partners.

The agency is opening all six donor centers from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays until at least April 11 to better accommodate those wishing to donate blood. To keep donors safe and six feet apart, the nonprofit is strongly discouraging walk-in blood donors.

Donors can make an appointment online by visiting kybloodcenter.org and selecting the donor center they would like to visit. Appointments can also be made by calling 800-775-2522. KBC has two donor centers in Lexington, two in Louisville and locations in Pikeville and Somerset.

Additionally, donors are encouraged to complete their health history screening questions online on the day of their appointment using QuickPass at kybloodcenter.org. This gives the donor a chance to complete a step which would normally happen at the donor center or mobile blood drive prior to leaving home or work.

“The response from donors in the past week has been remarkable,” said Martha Osborne, vice president of marketing. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the number of people willing to come out and roll up their sleeves to save lives in the face of a national crisis. We know that this type of support must be sustained over the long-term as we continue to provide critically needed blood products to hospitals throughout this pandemic.”

Extra steps have been added to protect donors, staff, and the communities served, including frequently sanitizing surfaces and distancing donors during the blood donation process. Anyone with questions about eligibility to donate can call 800-775-2522.

Appointments are needed for mobile blood drives as well. A number of community blood drives remain scheduled in the weeks ahead. In addition, KBC has worked with community partners to add several pop-up blood drives to assist with the urgent need. Recently added drives include:

Wednesday, March 25 – Kroger at Tates Creek Center in Lexington (KBC Bloodmobile) – Noon – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 – First Church of God in Mount Sterling (Student Center) – Noon – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 – St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead (KBC Bloodmobile) – 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 – St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead (KBC Bloodmobile) – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, March 27 – Vanceburg United Methodist Church in Vanceburg (Fellowship Hall) – 1:30 – 6 p.m.

For the most current listing of blood drives and to make your appointment and complete your QuickPass, visit www.kybloodcenter.org. Businesses and community groups interested in hosting a blood drive should call us at 800-775-2522.