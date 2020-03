ANNVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say it’s investigating the death of Annville missing man Elijah Rader.

Troopers say they received a tip Saturday around 4:30 p.m. about possible human remains in a rural part of Jackson County.

- Advertisement -

Troopers searched around Old Island City Road and an autopsy confirmed the remains belong to 70-year-old Rader. He had been missing since Jan. 31.

Kentucky State Police are investigating what led to Rader’s death.