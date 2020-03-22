A few showers then warming temperatures…

Overview: We are going to start the workweek off with a few showers and a good chance of strong thunderstorms arriving late Tuesday. The good news is that temperatures will be on the rise.
Tonight: A few showers with lows in the lower to middle 40s
Monday: Rain ending in the morning with some afternoon clearing, with highs in the middle 50s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of strong thunderstorms late, highs in the middle 60s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few morning showers, highs in the lower 60s
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the lower to middle 70s
Friday: Scattered showers & thunderstorms late with highs near 70
Saturday: Scattered showers & thunderstorms with highs I the middle 60s
Sunday: Morning showers with highs around 60
AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky
gzabrecky@wtvq.com