Sen. Rand Paul tests positive

LEXINGTON Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his staff.

“He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,” according to an e-mail from his deputy Chief of Staff Sergio Gor.

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Paul,” Gor said.

