Louisville Visual Art begins online art classes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)— Louisville Visual Art’s has introduced Art Starts, an online learning opportunity, to help with students who might be needed extra activities.

The video art lessons give children the opportunity to create from home, listing materials that can be found in almost any household.

LVA says it hopes these art demonstrations will serve as a remedy to families who continue to shelter in place.

Video lessons can be found on the Louisville Visual Arts website and it’s very own youtube channel.

Louisville Visual Art Website: https://www.louisvillevisualart.org/art-starts-with-louisville-visual-art

YouTube Channel: https://m.youtube.com/user/louisvillevisualart