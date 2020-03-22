Fayette school employee tests positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An employee of the Fayette County Public Schools who works at James Lane Allen Elementary School was diagnosed Saturday with COVID-19, the school district said in a press release.

“Our prayers for healing remain with this individual while they are at home recuperating,” district spokesperson Lisa Deffendall said in the statement

The district is working side-by-side with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to respond appropriately based on factual information, Deffendall said.

According to the district, the employee was last on campus on Friday, March 13, and did not exhibit any symptoms. Two employees who had close contact with the person are not exhibiting any symptoms, but will self-quarantine for a full 14 days from the time they last interacted, the district said in the statement.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has completed its contact tracing and concluded the rest of the James Lane Allen community is at no higher risk than anyone else in the general public, according to the statement

“Honest and transparent communication is critical during this uncertain time,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk. “The health, safety and well-being of our employees, students, families and community-at-large is our primary concern and we will continue to collaborate with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government to respond appropriately and act with caution and compassion based on factual information.”

For more information about the spread of the coronavirus, please continue to refer to the CDC and Kentucky Department for Public Health guidelines. Please continue to monitor your own health and to call the COVID-19 Hotline at (800) 722-5725 should you have questions about coronavirus. Current information about the Fayette County Public Schools response to COVID-19 can be found at www.fcps.net/COVID19.