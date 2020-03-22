Danville Police arrests Louisville man after car chase

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)— The Danville Police Department says it arrested a Louisville resident after numerous traffic violations led to a car pursuit.

Officers say Paul Michael Embry, 36, was arrested and charged with several offenses, including multiple warrants for his arrest.

Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop after Embry was seen driving without headlights. As police responded, Embry, drove through a yard and into oncoming lanes of traffic.

The Danville Police Department says it observed Embry throwing an object out of the car window. The object was later found to be a handgun.

Embry’s vehicle came to a stop after he crashed through a gate in Casey County.

The police department says Embry was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and it believes Embry was under the influence of both alcohol and methamphetamine.

In addition to his warrants, Embry is charged on 6 different accounts including fleeing or evading police.