Showers return Sunday evening with a very wet week ahead

After a few scattered light rain showers across the Bluegrass and a lot of lingering stratus clouds around the Bluegrass Region a lot of people were left thinking, what happened the mostly sunny sky day? Well a low pressure center in combination with a surface trough were suppose to continue to push off into the Atlantic but end up slowing so the low pressure center end up pushing wrap around cloud cover and even some spot showers into Kentucky.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday, mostly sunny skies with showers late, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend looks cooler and dry; however recent model runs do show some shower activity moving back in Sunday night.

The work week warms back up with highs in the 60s and showers likely almost every day. The pattern doesn’t look to break anytime soon. Expect showers and thunderstorms to return Tuesday with some potential for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center out of Oklahoma City has already focused in on Western Kentucky for potential severe weather and we are four days away, this could easily move east.

Stay Tuned!

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, lows in the mid 30s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies in the morning with showers possible in the afternoon hours, highs in the low 50s

MONDAY: Showers likely in the morning, highs in the upper 50s low 60s

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, showers and storms likely, highs in the low 60s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers possible in morning, highs in the low 60s

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies, spot showers in the evening, highs in the mid 70s

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers likely, highs in the upper 50s

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers likely, highs in the mid 60s

