Gov. Beshear says third Kentuckian dies from Coronavirus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear says a third person died from Coronavirus in Kentucky Saturday.

Madison county is seeing its first case, a 67-year-old woman.

The governor also says relief is on the way for small businesses. He says the small business administration has approved disaster loan funds. If you need to apply for those call 1-800-659-2955 or visit sba.Gov.

Also, if you started your unemployment application this week you must finish it by Saturday at 11:59 p-m.

The governor announced some good news. A child with the virus, a six-year-old from Jefferson County, is out of the hospital and doing okay.

An 8-month-old baby, also from Jefferson county, never had to go to the hospital and is also doing well.

Beshear says he’s grateful for resilient Kentuckians.