4 Roses shutdown, Scott enforcing curfew, Catholic mass online, state parks: VIRUS UPDATES

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Business shutdowns caused by the new coronavirus have spread to Kentucky’s bourbon sector.

Four Roses Distillery says it has temporarily suspended operations. The shutdown began Friday at the Lawrenceburg distillery.

Four Roses calls it an “additional measure” to help contain the spread of the virus. Based on the “current situation,” it says it expects to resume distillery operations April 6.

Four Roses is a member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. KDA President Eric Gregory says Four Roses is the first KDA member to temporarily halt production.

CURFEW IN SCOTT COUNTY

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown and Scott County are enforcing a strict curfew Friday night as part of the county’s response to the coronavirus under and emergency declaration signed Tuesday by Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington.

Under the curfew:

(1) No one eighteen (18) years of age or younger shall be in public after 9:00 pm EST nor before 6:00 am EST any day of the week, unless:

(a) Said person is accompanied by at least one of their parents or their legal guardian;

(b) Is on the way to or from work or actively engaged in employment.

(2) No persons shall congregate together in a group of ten (10) or greater in any place open to the public at large. This shall not, however, prevent persons from being in a public place, such as a grocery, as long as the social distancing provisions set out by the Governor are observed.

SUNDAY MASS ONLINE

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Catholic Diocese of Lexington will celebrate Sunday masses via Facebook Live in both English and Spanish this Sunday.

Bishop John Stowe will conduct the masses at 11 a.m. in English and noon in Spanish. They will be accessible via the Facebook page of Lexington’s Cathedral of Christ the King: www.facebook.com/pg/ctklexky/videos

“As we seek to protect our community, especially the most vulnerable, from the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholics have suffered an almost unprecedented loss of access to the Sacraments and to gathering together,” Bishop Stowe said. “My hope is that by utilizing this platform, our people can experience the grace of praying as one, for one another and for our world during this difficult time.”

The Catholic Diocese of Lexington suspended all public masses on March 16. All religious education classes in the diocese are also cancelled, and Catholic schools have followed public schools in their statewide closure.

The diocese covers 50 counties in central and eastern Kentucky, serves some 40,000 Catholics and has 58 parishes and missions and 15 schools.

STATE PARKS GUIDELINES

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Parks have implemented the following precautionary measures to help ensure the health and well-being of all parks visitors and staff.

Food services are limited to carry out only. No food will be served in restaurant dining rooms. Lounges and bars are closed;

Hidden Rivers Restaurant at Blue Licks Battlefield State Park will remain closed;

Historic homes and museums remain open per winter and spring schedules; and

All scheduled park events have been cancelled or postponed through April 30, 2020.

All Kentucky State Parks remain open to the public. Park visitors are encouraged to check the Kentucky State Parks website for information relating to park services and hours of operation prior to visit.