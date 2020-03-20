UK approves child care contract for health care workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Executive Committee of the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees unanimously approved Friday afternoon a contract for limited duration child care for University of Kentucky HealthCare workers and first responders.

In an emergency situation, the Executive Committee can act on behalf of the full Board of Trustees.

The University of Kentucky has requested an exemption from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to use a private provider – All About Kids – as a limited duration child care facility for essential health care workers and first responders.

The Executive Committee, on behalf of the full Board of Trustees, must approve the contract because a UK employee has an ownership interest in the provider, All About Kids.

The contract was approved with little discussion.