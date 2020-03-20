Showers and a few storms Friday

TODAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning hours. Cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s, some in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny skies. Slightly cooler, with highs in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: 10% chance of rain. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: 50% chance of rain showers. Mild temperatures with highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: 40% chance of rain. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.