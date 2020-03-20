Road closure, detours set in Laurel County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Road construction could delay traffic on a Laurel County road for a month.

KY 638 in Laurel County near Manchester will be closed at mile point 7.792 starting Wednesday, March 25 and is expected to reopen April 25, according to District 11 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

- Advertisement -

The closure is necessary for bridge rehab operations.

Once the closure is over, the roadway will be subject to lane closures for an additional 15 days. Detours for local traffic will use KY 578, KY 30 and Hal Rogers Parkway.

Message boards and signs will be in place and motorists are urged to use caution around construction crews and detours.