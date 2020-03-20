Pulaski Church urged to quarantine after member tests positive

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – About 40 members of a church in Pulaski County have been told to self-quarantine because a member of the church has tested positive for the coronavirus.

And a second resident who went to a conference in California is a presumptive positive test for the virus, according to county health officials.

Shawn Crabtree, with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, tells WTVQ it is unclear whether the church members are actually quarantining themselves.

The 59-year-old woman who has tested positive is not in the hospital and is being treated at home, Crabtree said.

The county’s other case is a 48-year-old woman who went to a conference in California, where the disease has been so widespread the governor has put the state on lockdown. The woman apparently was at the conference before the illness became so widespread there.

No visitors will be allowed to enter the facility, with the following exceptions: Obstetric patients may have one visitor Patients who are minors under age 18 may have one parent or guardian visitor Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor who should leave the hospital as soon as possible after the procedure or surgery Clergy may visit patients for emergency care and end-of-life care if accompanying an immediate family member

Between the hours of 6 AM and 6 PM, patients and visitors may enter the hospital through the Emergency Department and Main Lobby (Level 1) Garage entrance only.

Between the hours of 6 PM and 6 AM, patients and visitors may enter through the Emergency Department only. The Main Lobby entrance will be closed.

Staff, including nurses and physicians, should enter the facility at all times through the Basement Level Garage entrance only.

All visitors and patients will be screened and have their temperature taken upon entry . No visitor will be allowed if they have symptoms of respiratory infection or flu (fever, cough, shortness of breath), have recently traveled to an area with a known outbreak of the virus, or have had close contact with a person who is presumptive positive or positive for COVID-19.

. No will be allowed if they have symptoms of respiratory infection or flu (fever, cough, shortness of breath), have recently traveled to an area with a known outbreak of the virus, or have had close contact with a person who is presumptive positive or positive for COVID-19. All visitors listed above must be over the age of 16.

The gift shop and Baxter’s Coffee will also be closed until further notice. The cafeteria will be available for patients, staff, and screened visitors only.

Additional guidance for referrals, direct admits, and patients scheduled for elective procedures will be forthcoming.