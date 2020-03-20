Police provide a birthday smile

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Need a smile to help cope with the coronavirus blues? Then check this out from the Lexington Police Facebook page.

Can we get a big Happy Birthday for this junior officer?

Benjamin just turned 4 years old, and his birthday party was canceled because… well you know why…

BUT his mom reached out to the Lexington Police Department and officers were able to give Benjamin the ultimate birthday treat: meeting real police officers and checking out a cruiser!

Happy birthday, Benjamin! We hope you have a safe and healthy year!