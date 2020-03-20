Missing Winchester man sought

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Winchester and Clark County authorities are searching for a 66-year-old man who they say left “disturbing” messages and may want to harm himself.

According to the Clark County Emergency Management, sheriff’s deputies and others have searched several places for Ricky Calvert of 423 Paisley Ct. in Winchester.

- Advertisement -

He was last seen Wednesday leaving his residence in his white, 1996 Ford F-150 pickup with Kentucky license plate number 414194.

He is described as six feet tall with blue eyes, weighing about 200 pounds. He has a medium build, with chipped teeth, shoulder length gray hair and a beard, according to an EMA statement.

He often wears blue jeans and button-up shirts.

“He had left disturbing notes saying he was going to exit this world. His brother stated that he has a history of depression and suicidal tendencies and has been hospitalized in the past,” according to the Emergency Management statement issuing a Golden Alert.

“Attempts have been made to get a fix on his cell phone, but it has been turned off. Deputies have searched numerous places where he may have been in Winchester and Clark County and have contacted law enforcement in several other counties where he may have gone but thus far he hasn’t been found,” the EMA statement said.

The contact is Wes Craycraft at the Clark County Sheriff’s Department at 859-744-4390.