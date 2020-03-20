Local distillery turning out free hand sanitizer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following the lead started by distilleries in Georgia, Lexington Brewing and Distilling Co. is helping fill a need during the coronavirus outbreak by making hand sanitizer from its alcohol supply.

And the company is providing it for free.

The first batch of 200 bottles were delivered Friday to city hall in Lexington. Additional batches are being prepared for delivery early next week.

“When my late husband, Pearse Lyons, and I chose Lexington as home for our business and family, the community embraced us with open arms,” said Deirdre Lyons, Alltech co-founder and director of corporate image and design. “The efforts of our city and state leaders, numerous organizations and the people of Kentucky during this difficult time exhibit the collaborative spirit and endurance of our neighbors. We want to do our part to help those working on the frontlines to overcome this adversity and help our community emerge stronger than ever.”

The hand sanitizer is 80 percent alcohol, aloe vera gel and a small amount of hydrogen peroxide, along with natural ingredients added for scent. The bottles are made with recyclable glass.

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. will continue to produce and distribute their hand sanitizer on a regular basis. They are working with city officials to identify organizations in need.

Implementing social distancing practices, a team member from Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. will deliver the hand sanitizer, with recipients notified ahead of time to coordinate the drop-off.

Organizations in need of hand sanitizer can email KentuckyAle@alltech.com to submit their request.

“As the community rallies together amid the adversity caused by COVID-19, we want to do our part,” said Mark Coffman, master distiller at Town Branch Distillery. “In this small way, we are able to help our neighbors and support the ongoing effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.”