Finally some sunshine for your weekend

After a few morning rain showers ahead of a slow moving cold front the humidity and warm air built its way back into the Bluegrass Region and temperatures moved into the low 70s. Cooler and drier air will move in late tonight into Saturday morning with a nearly 40 degree temperature drop from Fridays high to Saturdays morning low.

WHAT TO EXPECT

- Advertisement -

Tonight, expect showers and a few storms with lows in the mid 30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s

LOOKING AHEAD

Related Article: Perfect weather for Keeneland Fall Meet

The weekend looks cooler and dry; however recent model runs do show some shower activity moving back in Sunday night.

The work week warms back up with highs in the 60s and showers likely almost every day. The pattern doesn’t look to break anytime soon.

Stay Tuned!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and a few storms possible, lows in the mid 30s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 40s low 50s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with showers possible in the afternoon hours, highs in the low 50s

MONDAY: Showers likely, highs in the upper 50s low 60s

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers possible, highs in the mid 60s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers possible, highs in the upper 60s

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies, spot showers possible, highs in the mid 70s

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies, showers possible, highs in the upper 50s

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com