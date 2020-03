GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sometimes what appears so

far away really is just a touch away.

In the midst of the coronavirus and all the life changes it is causing, some things still are pretty simple as these pictures from Windsor Gardens Senior Living in Georgetown show.

While residents might not be able to get quite as close to family members as they would like, they still are sharing with each other via telephone and special moments through the window.