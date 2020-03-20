Beshear addresses roadblocks in filing for unemployment in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Concerns about unemployment have definitely been on the minds of Kentuckians in the midst of this global pandemic.

Governor Andy Beshear had several updates related to filing for unemployment benefits in the state. He says he’s working on allowing private contractors and substitute teachers to be able to apply for the benefits.

- Advertisement -

Beshear says he continues to encourage all Kentuckians who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus to apply for unemployment.

He says those who have started an application should complete it by the end of the day on Saturday.

As for Kentuckians who have already exhausted their benefits, or nearly so, Beshear says he will do everything in his power to make sure they can still receive those benefits during this pandemic.

“I’m gonna push the federal government, and certainly on our side, whatever we can do, we’re going to do it,” Beshear says. “These are our people. We’re going to help everybody get through this time.”

The governor also says employers who are preventing their workers from receiving unemployment benefits, due to roadblocks in getting paperwork from the state department, should allow those workers to file without interference.

“Don’t do that, employers,” Beshear says. “Don’t. If you have somebody, especially falls into this high risk area, put the health of your people first. To our employers out there, employees are a lot more important than anything else. They are people. They are Kentuckians. They are our friends and neighbors. They’re our people. We need to make sure we’re doing the right thing.”

Beshear says Kentucky is following the federal government’s new deadline to file taxes by July 15, a move that will possibly help many across the state.