VIRUS UPDATES: RFT cuts some service; food drive set

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – As a result of the coronavirus and new restrictions on transportation services, Kentucky River Foothills Transportation is limiting many of its transportation services, according to a post on its Facebook page.

“In response to COVID-19 concerns, KRFDC has made the difficult decision to suspend our transit routes. Foothills Express will continue to operate the EKU Yellow Route and

limited service only (ex: dialysis/critical needs). Limited service will operate on a one-to-one service (1 driver; 1 passenger as a result of new Medicaid guidelines). Services suspended include the Berea Bus Route, Richmond Transit Service, Madison County Connector Service, and the Winchester/Clark County Transit Service. Additionally, the Clark County to Lexington Commuter Service, Express Service (curb-to-curb),

and Intercity (to airport, train and bus), are suspended. These transportation routes will be reinstated as soon as possible. These safety measures will help combat the spread of COVID-19 as our community’s work through this pandemic. We understand the hardship this

will place on many of our clients. Thank you for patience and understanding during this difficult time. If you have a transportation emergency (health related), please call us at 859-624-3236 or 1-800-819-7083. Although we may not be able to provide transportation we may be able to link you with other resources,” the agency said in its post.

- Advertisement -

CROSSROADS FOOD DRIVE

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crossroads Church will host a drop-off food drive on March 21 at its four Kentucky locations and all its Ohio locations.

Contributors are encouraged to bring the following items:

● Cereal

● Nutri-Grain/granola bars

● Instant oatmeal

● Lunch entrees (pasta, taco meal kit, etc.)

● Soup

● Ramen noodles

● Fruit cups

● Individual mac & cheese

● Peanut butter

All items can be dropped in bins at the sites and no person-to-person interaction will occur. Local

partners Inter Parish Ministry, GO Pantry and BLOC Ministries along with other area food pantries will receive

the donations.

The Kentucky locations are: 828 Heights Blvd. in Florence KY, 41042; 1696 Oxford Drive in Georgetown, KY 40324; 4128 Todds Rd. in Lexington, KY 40509, and 124 South Keeneland Dr. in Richmond, KY 40475