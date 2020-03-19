UK Health, Baptist impose more visitor limits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK Healthcare and Baptist Health Lexington have imposed further restrictions on visitors and visitations and their hospitals and medical clinics in response to the coronavirus.
At UK HealthCare:
Only one designated visitor, age 18 or older, will be permitted in patient areas. This includes inpatient visitors at UK Chandler Hospital, Kentucky Children’s Hospital and UK Good Samaritan Hospital as well as those accompanying patients to clinics, including Kentucky Clinics and UK HealthCare Turfland.
— children should not visit or accompany UK HealthCare patients except for end-of-life and other extreme situations where their presence has been approved.
— Exceptions will be made for certain situations such as in end-of-life or hospice care situations; mother in labor; patients with cognitive, physical, or mental disability requiring help with the provision of medical care or activities; and other situations on a case by case basis.
If approved to visit, special rules to help prevent the spread of infection also are being enforced. These include:
- Must remain in the patient’s room at all times, except for quick trips to the bathroom or to purchase food.
- Limit the number of personal items to reduce the number of unwanted germs coming and going
- When visiting is over, you must leave the hospital and not spend time in public areas
- You may be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath) prior to entering. Anyone with a positive health screen will not be able to visit and will be directed to the proper resources if you are suspected of having COVID-19.
- You MUST wash your hands or use hand sanitizer EVERY time you enter or exit a patient room.
To stay connected with family and friends, we recommend that you connect with your loved one and their health care team through technology — phones, computers and tablets to stay connected with through audio and video chatting and texting.
At Baptist Lexington:
- Patients in non-maternity areas are allowed only one immediate family member as a visitor.
-
Access to the hospital will be restricted to designated entrances. At those points, screenings will include a temperature check and questions about travel history and previous contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. Signs will be posted at entrances to direct patients and families.
-
If visiting a Baptist Health Medical Group office, you can be accompanied by just one other person.
-
Maternity patients should pick two people to provide support and not bring other family members or friends to the hospital campus including waiting rooms and lobbies.
-
Parents of NICU babies are the only visitors allowed.
- Children under 16 are not allowed on campus for visitation until further notice.
-
When visiting, remember to wash your hands with soap and water when entering and leaving patient rooms.
-
Those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms should not visit.