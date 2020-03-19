UK Health, Baptist impose more visitor limits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK Healthcare and Baptist Health Lexington have imposed further restrictions on visitors and visitations and their hospitals and medical clinics in response to the coronavirus.

At UK HealthCare:

Only one designated visitor, age 18 or older, will be permitted in patient areas. This includes inpatient visitors at UK Chandler Hospital, Kentucky Children’s Hospital and UK Good Samaritan Hospital as well as those accompanying patients to clinics, including Kentucky Clinics and UK HealthCare Turfland.

— children should not visit or accompany UK HealthCare patients except for end-of-life and other extreme situations where their presence has been approved.

— Exceptions will be made for certain situations such as in end-of-life or hospice care situations; mother in labor; patients with cognitive, physical, or mental disability requiring help with the provision of medical care or activities ; and other situations on a case by case basis.

If approved to visit, special rules to help prevent the spread of infection also are being enforced. These include: