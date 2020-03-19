Have a smile: Listens as seniors break out in song

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In the difficult times and anxiety brought on by worries over the spread of the coronavirus, smiles come in little places sometimes.

The Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm retirement center is a good example.

Residents took to their porches and balconies and sang along as Paul played “My Old Kentucky Home” on the trombone. Watch and listen here: #MyOldKentuckyHome (video in link).

What a beautiful moment during such a tough time.

And despite social distancing and other limits on visitations, residents and staff are finding unique ways to continue sharing their lives.

One resident turned 84 Thursday and her daughter made

sure to wish her well, standing outside her window while talking to her via the phone.

Other residents continued with activities, being sure to keep their distance.