Possible storms for your Friday before a calm and cool weekend

It’s been a gloomy day across the Ohio Valley with overcast skies and showers for much of the day. Temperatures have been on a steady rise too with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The showers throughout the day have kept the temperatures a bit cooler than expected but if you’ve been outside today you have certainly felt something you haven’t felt in some time….. Humidity.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, expect showers and a few storms with lows in the mid 60s.

Friday, showers and storms possible mainly in the morning, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ve got one more day of stormy weather to finish off the week and the more majority of the activity should remain in the morning hours. Neither the less the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather across portions of central Kentucky for Friday.

The weekend looks cooler and dry; however recent model runs do show some shower activity moving back in Sunday night.

The work week warms back up with highs in the 60s and showers likely almost every day. The pattern doesn’t look to break anytime soon.

Stay Tuned!

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 40s low 50s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 50s

MONDAY: Showers likely, highs in the upper 50s low 60s

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers possible, highs in the upper 50s low 60s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers possible, highs in the mid 60s

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers possible, highs in the low 70s

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com