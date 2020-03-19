‘LexUNITE’ encouraging public to help small businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As more strict measures are taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we’re seeing more and more local impacts.

Following the governor’s order to close in-dining at bars and restaurants this week, there’s a new push by local businesses to help local businesses. It’s called ‘LexUNITE’.

The website launched Wednesday in an effort to help those businesses that have closed completely or changed to curbside pickup, to-go or delivery services. The idea is spearheaded by Dan Wu, the owner of Atomic Ramen at the Summit at Fritz Farm which was among those that closed earlier this week.

“The hardest single moment I’ve had was to send out a message to my staff saying we’re closing as of this date and I don’t know what the rest of this looks like. And as an employer, I can’t help but feel responsible for my staff,” said Wu.

Wu says the concept is simple. People are encouraged to visit the website and purchase a gift card from their favorite establishment to help local businesses stay afloat during these tough times.

“If you, for example, went out to eat every Friday night as your date night and you drop $60 on a nice dinner, do that. Buy a $60 gift certificate to that restaurant, buy it every Friday if you can afford to,” said Wu.

The website includes some 50 establishments but continues to add more. Click HERE to help.