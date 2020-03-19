Kentucky gets its share of medical hoarding items

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s share of hand sanitizers, masks,

gloves, cleaning supplies and other items that were part of a Chattanooga duo’s price-gouging scheme have been returned to the state and will be distributed Friday to law enforcement and first responders.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Thursday he partnered with Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery last week to halt the alleged price gouging of medical goods and products by two Tennessee brothers. The individuals are believed to have purchased the items at stores in Tennessee and in Kentucky counties along the 1-75 corridor.

Yesterday, the Tennessee Attorney General’s office delivered Kentucky’s share of the supplies to Frankfort, where it will be distributed to law enforcement and first responders on Friday.