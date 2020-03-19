Jailers are trying to keep the coronavirus out of facilities

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many Kentucky jailers are trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Derran Broyles is the jailer at the Scott County Detention Center.

He says his facility is at a higher risk for the coronavirus because it’s overcrowded, he gets new people coming inside every day, and there’s people in the vulnerable age group.

“Social distancing is not an option in our facility. We have cells that are made for six individuals that have 10 or 11 individuals in there,” said Jailer Derran Broyles.

Broyles says there are 86 beds but there are more than 100 inmates inside.

On average, he says he’ll get about 10 new inmates a day. It worries him when doctors continue to preach keeping distance between us because he can’t at the jail.

When a new inmate arrives, they get a temperature check and if that’s good they go through a sanitizing station.

“It’s very difficult to quarantine new inmates that come in,” said Broyles.

Broyles says one program that’s helping is the ankle monitoring program. If chosen, low risk inmates will wear and ankle monitor and be on house arrest.

Broyles says 29 inmates are doing it right now and it’s helping.

“It’s making our facility a safer facility even if the coronavirus wasn’t occurring,” said Broyles.

Broyles is isolating the most vulnerable including older inmates or those with medical conditions.

He’s also working with local law enforcement to make sure officers are only arresting people who really have to be arrested so he doesn’t have more overcrowding.

The state has ordered jails to have no visitors and only allow essential personnel to come inside.

“We’re just trying to take every precaution here,” said Broyles.

Broyles says across the state jails have stopped transporting inmates and anyone with a court date will teleconference in.

As the virus spreads, Broyles says he’s in contact with KY Jailers Association and the Department of Corrections daily to find ways to be proactive.