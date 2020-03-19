Group hired to lead education commissioner search

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Board of Education has picked a search firm to help find the state’s next education commissioner.

The board chose Florida-based Greenwood/Asher & Associates Inc., which led searches for former commissioners Terry Holliday and Stephen Pruitt.

The board met virtually Wednesday to comply with Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendations during the coronavirus outbreak.

It also accepted a list of characteristics it would like in the next education commissioner.

Former commissioner Wayne Lewis, a staunch supporter of charter schools, resigned in December, after Gov. Beshear disbanded the old state school board and recreated it on his first day in office.