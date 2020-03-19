Fayette coroner seeks info on man’s family

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn is trying to track down the relatives of 71-year-old Matthew Tho Presby, who died March 18 at his home on Woodward Lane in the Liberty Road area.

According to the coroner, Presby was thought to be widowed and retired from the physical plant at the University of Kentucky.

His wife was Martha Sue Presby whose last address was Maple Grove Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road, according to the coroner.

Presby also may have played guitar in a Lexington-area musical group.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ginn at 859- 455-5700.