47 cases now, another child, and another death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A second child — this one a 6-year-old in Jefferson County — has tested positive for the coronavirus, but child cases remain “extraordinarily rare,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in his daily 5 p.m. briefing.

He also said a second person, a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County, has died. The death occurred March 13 and involved a number of factors besides COVID-19, the governor said.

Together, the state now has 47 cases and is seeing an increase in part as more labs get involved in testing. As of Thursday, eight labs are now testing in some form, Beshear said.

Some of the new counties where cases have shown up include a Pulaski, Franklin, Henderson, Warren, Christian, Kenton, and Davies counties, he said.