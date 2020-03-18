Salons prepare to close during coronavirus outbreak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – By now, movie theaters, sports complexes, and salons should all be closed under the Governor’s latest orders.

Salon owners say they’re worried about closing down especially since this is their busy season. Around this time of year, people typically want to get their hair and nails done for Keeneland, proms, weddings, and other spring events.

- Advertisement -

Michelle Krentz owns Blo in Lexington and decided to close on Monday before the Governor announced she’d have to.

“You can’t put a price tag on public safety,” said Michelle Krentz, Blo Owner.

She’s owned the business for ten months and is worried about losing money, but more importantly she’s thinking about her employees who are filing for unemployment.

“It’s really unclear what they’re going to do in these times when they’re out of a job and they don’t have that tip money coming in,” said Krentz.

Krentz says once the outbreak is over, she will be offering free blowouts to her returning customers as a way to thank them. Her hope is that her customers will generously tip the employees.

Blo isn’t the only salon facing tough times ahead.

Posh Salon and Spa in Lexington was going to close this weekend but after the Governor’s announcement, it’s closing Wednesday evening.

Owner, Mike Carter says his team has rescheduled or canceled more than 450 appointments in the last two weeks.

He admits it’s difficult but he’s made a plan to make sure his business will survive.

“I think the first thing I did and I would recommend this to all business owners is call your accountant, and my first question to her was how much does it cost me to stay closed a month and just work backwards from there,” said Mike Carter, Posh Salon and Spa.

Both salon owners say we’re in trying times but it’s important we take care of each other.

Both owners say when the outbreak is over their doors will be wide open for customers.