Rock slide repair set on Jacks Creek Road in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One lane of Jacks Creek Road in Madison County north of Richmond will be closed for a two weeks to repair a rock slide.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists KY 1156/Jacks Creek Road will see delays and a lane closure beginning at noon March 18 and lasting through 5 p.m. April 3. The work is being done at mile point 8.67, according to the state.

One lane will remain open with temporary signals in place.

Jacks Creek Road runs from Tates Creek Road on the north south to Highway 25 at the I-75 interchange north of Richmond.

All work and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather and other factors.