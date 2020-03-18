More rain and storms for your Thursday

It’s been a gloomy day across the Ohio Valley with overcast skies and a few hints of sunshine throughout the day after some morning rain showers but the bulk of the rain moved in during the afternoon and evening and continued for much the rest of the day. Temperatures were fairly mild as a warm front lifted across the region.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, expect showers and a few storms with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday, expect scattered showers and a few storms possible throughout the day with highs in the mid 70s

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday could bring another round of storms during the evening into Friday morning; however some recent model run show the moisture holding off completely across the Bluegrass Region. Either way, temperatures will be very mild with highs in the mid 70s. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a region outlook for Kentucky for potential severe weather; however, has it continues to track towards the Bluegrass it will decrease in intensity.

The weekend looks cooler and dry.

Stay Tuned!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and a few storms possible, lows in the upper 50s to low 60s

THURSDAY: Showers and storms likely, highs in the mid 70s

FRIDAY: Showers and storms possible mainly in the morning, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 40s low 50s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 50s

MONDAY: Showers likely, highs in the upper 50s low 60s

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers possible, highs in the upper 50s low 60s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, showers possible, highs in the low 60s

