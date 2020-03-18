Nicholasville PD, food pantry offer services to those in need

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — As more of us – especially those at high risk – try to stay inside, police agencies across the state are helping with important day to day tasks.

The Nicholasville Police Department is working with the Jessamine County Food Pantry to pick up prescriptions and deliver meals.

“This is why we’re here,” says Paul Huver, executive director for the food pantry/

“As a community, Nicholasville is coming together and doing everything that they can,” says Sergeant Kevin Grimes with Nicholasville PD.

That includes the police offering to pick up prescriptions for those not able to, like the elderly community, our most vulnerable right now. They are providing this service for those 60+.

“Prescriptions are a necessity for a lot of our population and not just elderly and so we just felt like those are live saving in some cases maybe not necessarily life saving drugs but life prolonging drugs,” says Sgt. Grimes.

The officers will put the drugs on your door step, knock, and avoid the one on one contact following recommendations for keeping people safe .

“As a community, as a state, and as a country we’re all gonna suffer but we will get through this,” says Grimes.

The police are also partnering up with the food pantry to make sure those in need don’t go hungry.

“We’re trying to be here for our neighbor,” says Huver.

If you’re quarantined at home for any reason, sick or because you’ve been told to stay indoors because you’re at risk, volunteers will deliver food right to your door.

“Basically what we’re taking them is a box of the canned goods. a bag of potatoes, a bag of rice and beans and about ten pounds of frozen meat,” says Huver.

They say they’ve already made around 20 deliveries this month and plan to keep it up until they run out of food.

“The helping organizations are working together like I haven’t seen in a long time,” says Huver.

The need is great and the people in Jessamine County are making sure that need is filled.

To contact police for prescription pick-up, call them at (859) 885-9467.

To contact the food pantry for delivery, call (859) 312-4003.