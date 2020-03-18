Hardin Memorial opens coronavirus hotline

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – While the state hotline and web sites remain critical and answering questions and providing information about the coronavirus, other medical facilities are joining in to provide relief for those sometimes busy information centers.

Wednesday, Hardin Memorial Health announced a new hotline for people with flu-like/respiratory symptoms.

“The hotline will be staffed by HMH registered nurses who can answer questions and provide accurate information about the flu and COVID-19 symptoms,” said Shelia Smallwood, HMH Assistant Vice President, HMH Medical Group. “Callers unsure of where or when to seek treatment will be given guidance according to the latest CDC recommendations.”

Nurses will field questions and direct patients to the appropriate level of care. The hotline number is (270) 979-7777 open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hotline use should be limited to those with symptoms or those with a loved one experiencing symptoms, such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

For general information about COVID-19, please check the following reliable, up-to-date sources:

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) – cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services – kycovid19.ky.gov or Public Hotline: 1-800-722-5725

Lincoln Trail District Health Department – ltdhd.org

Hardin Memorial Health – hmh.net

HMH is an integrated system of providers and facilities serving approximately 400,000 residents in 10 Central Kentucky counties — Hardin, LaRue, Meade, Breckinridge, Grayson, Nelson, Hart, Bullitt, Green and Taylor. The 300-bed hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky includes 270 acute care, 15 psychiatric and 15 skilled nursing beds. Additionally, HMH includes 50+ outpatient facilities across the service area including a Cancer Care Center and Outpatient Surgical Center. There are over 445 physicians and advanced practice clinicians in over 40 specialties and primary care. With 2,700 employees and an active volunteer corps of 140, Hardin Memorial Hospital is the third largest employer in Hardin County.