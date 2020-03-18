Firefighters complete different kind of rescue

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
Photos courtesy Steve Proffitt/Facebook

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fire departments often don’t get credit for the many different ways they serve their communities.

Monday evening was a good example in Jessamine County.

There, the Jessamine County Fire Department, with help from others, spent two hours rescuing a cow that had gotten stuck in the mud at a farm on Stinnett Road off Union Mill Road east of Nicholasville.

Firefighters had to use a variety of equipment and tools to first get the cow out of the mud and then to cooperate to get to safety, but in the end, she made it.

