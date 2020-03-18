Fayette schools earn top debate, UN honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Before the coronavirus outbreak shot down schools and school activities, Fayette County schools took top honors at several competitions.

The debate team from Henry Clay High School captured its seventh straight state championship this spring, and Paul Laurence Dunbar placed second in the team debate sweepstakes.

Bryan Station and Lafayette also competed in the Kentucky High School Speech League’s 2020 state tournament March 11-12 at the University of Louisville. (The accompanying speech tournament slated for that weekend was preempted by COVID-19 concerns.)

Top results from Henry Clay

Congress: 4 th place to William Byerman; 8 th to Sebastian Enz

place to William Byerman; 8 to Sebastian Enz Novice Lincoln-Douglas Debate: 1 st place to Chloe Sachs; 2 nd to Matthew Kotter

place to Chloe Sachs; 2 to Matthew Kotter Novice Public Forum: 3 rd to Karson Whitley; 4 th to Justine Lofwall; 9 th to Ghazzal Hammad

to Karson Whitley; 4 to Justine Lofwall; 9 to Ghazzal Hammad Varsity Lincoln-Douglas Debate: 1 st place to Jack Lofwall; 5 th to Cole Knight; 7 th to Will Baumann

place to Jack Lofwall; 5 to Cole Knight; 7 to Will Baumann Varsity Public Forum: 2nd place to August Colby; 3rd to Tag Howard; 4th to Santiago O’Neil; 5th to Jasir Rahman

Dunbar

Congress: 7 th place to Ashley Su; 9 th (tie) to Liam Demann

place to Ashley Su; 9 (tie) to Liam Demann Novice Public Forum: 1 st place to Daksha Pillai; 2 nd to Emily Hu; 5 th to Zoe Jenkins

place to Daksha Pillai; 2 to Emily Hu; 5 to Zoe Jenkins Varsity Lincoln-Douglas Debate: 3 rd to Sadie Bograd; 9 th to David Vulakh; 10 th to Lynn Ye

to Sadie Bograd; 9 to David Vulakh; 10 to Lynn Ye Varsity Public Forum: 6th to Gabriella Staykova; 9th to Sanaa Kahloon; 10th to Parker Smith

Lafayette

Congress – 2nd place to Johnathan Hurley

Bryan Station

Varsity Public Forum: 8th place to Dylan Campbell

Meanwhile, several middle and high school groups from Fayette County Public Schools participated in the 2020 Kentucky United Nations Assembly in Louisville during March; two of the six KUNA sessions were then canceled amid COVID-19 concerns. In this three-day experiential learning program, students engage in simulated international diplomacy, experience the richness of cultures from around the world, develop empathy, and hone critical-thinking skills while encountering a variety of perspectives and global issues with peers from around the state. Students also serve as officers, run as candidates, and earn merit-based awards. Following are this spring’s highlights from FCPS.

Middle schools

Premiere Delegations: Jessie Clark Middle;

Outstanding Ambassadors: Elena Schultz of Jessie Clark;

Schools slated to attend a canceled conference: Winburn and Tates Creek;

Presiding Officers for 2020 canceled conference: Daksha Pillai as president of the UN General Assembly and Blake Cegelka as Security Council president (both now attending Paul Laurence Dunbar High School).

High schools