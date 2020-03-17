Warmer and more storms return Wednesday

There were some showers in the morning with mostly cloudy skies most of the day. Temperatures were in the upper 40s to low 50s, storms will continue to affect the Ohio Valley this week as mild air moves into the region.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, expect decreasing clouds with lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday, partly cloudy skies with showers and storms in the evenings, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

LOOKING AHEAD

Over the next couple of days several rounds of showers will move across the Ohio Valley the first round starts Wednesday evening with a cold front. The frontal boundary will bring up to one inch of rainfall with showers and storms.

Thursday could bring another round of storms during the evening into Friday morning; however some recent model run show the moisture holding off completely across the Bluegrass Region. Either way, temperatures will be very mild with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies to mostly clear skies, lows in the upper 30s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with showers likely in the evenings, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

THURSDAY: Showers and storms likely, highs in the mid 70s

FRIDAY: Showers and storms possible, highs in the upper 60s low 70s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 40s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 50s

MONDAY: Showers likely, highs in the upper 50s

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 50s low 60s

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com