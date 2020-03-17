Social Security offices closed to in-person traffic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – All Social Security offices are closed for in-person service, the agency announced Tuesday.

This decision protects the population we serve—older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions—and employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the agency said in a release.

Secure and convenient online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone. The agency is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local governments, and other experts to monitor COVID-19 and will resume in-person service as soon as possible.



If you need help from Social Security: