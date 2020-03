RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Richmond Police Department reported at about 8 p.m. Tuesday that 16-year-old Katie Niece had been located and was returning home.

“Katie has been located and is on her way home,” Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson, the assistant police chief said in an e-mail.

The teenager had been missing since she called in sick to work on Friday, March 13 and then did not show up for her next shift on Sunday, March 15, police said.