LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police continue to investigate a shooting in which a 3-year-old accidently shot himself.

It happened at about noon in the 700 block of Campbell Street near 4th and Upper streets. The child somehow got its hands on the gun.

- Advertisement -

The child’s parents apparently were home. No charges have been filed.

The Fire Department confirms it transported a victim to a hospital for treatment. The child is in serious condition.