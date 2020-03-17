Newtown Pike lane closures start Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Newtown Pike lane closures are expected to begin Wednesday, March 18, during off-peak hours for the construction of the Town Branch Commons project and related trail work.

One lane in each direction of Newtown Pike from Main Street to Fourth Street will be closed Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures are expected to last approximately five weeks.

This construction is part of Town Branch Commons trail system that traces the historic Town Branch Creek through downtown Lexington. Work will occur on Newtown Pike, Vine Street, and Midland Avenue beginning this March.

Once completed in 2022, these dedicated bike and pedestrian paths through the heart of downtown will connect to the Legacy Trail and Town Branch Trail creating a 5.5-mile loop on the north side of downtown and providing access to the growing county-wide trails system. The system will link our city’s two major trails, Town Branch Trail and the Legacy Trail, providing 22 miles of uninterrupted trails that connect downtown to rural landscape.

Stay up-to-date on current construction activities and traffic impacts by visiting LexingtonKY.gov/TownBranchCommons.