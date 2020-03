LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Laurel County authorities are looking for a 14-year-old girl who may be a runaway.

Patience Walters was last see late Monday night on Hammock Road in Laurel County about three miles south of London. She was wearing gray shorts, a black hoody and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606- 878-7000.