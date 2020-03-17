Homegrown 911 Hero in Clark County

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – There is something admirable about staying home to serve the city and county you love, to give back to a place that has given so much to you.

That’s the story of our Galls 911 Hero. Tyler Tays is 21-years old. He is from Winchester in Clark County. He was born, raised, lives and works in the central Kentucky community.

He became a military police soldier in the Kentucky Army National Guard right out of George Rogers Clark High School. He still serves in that capacity today.

He also became an EMT where he works part-time in Powell County. He is also a Clark County firefighter.

His resume reflects patriotism, dedication and unselfish service.

“It gives you a great sense of pride to serve not only in the community that you live in, but also be able to give back to the community a little bit that you’ve grown-up in your whole life,” says Tays.

That desire to stay home and serve his community with distinction is one of many reasons why Tyler Tays is our Galls 911 Hero.

