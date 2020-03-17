Despite coronavirus, Danville proceeding with sidewalk work

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – While newscasts and headlines are filled with closings, reschedulings and other news related to the coronavirus, cities and counties still are trying to provide services to their constituents as best they can.

For instance, the city of Danville is proceeding with a sidewalk repair project.

The city contracted with Precision Concrete Cutting to mill trip hazards on sidewalks where settling, tree roots, and other issues have caused cracks and vertical edges that are potential hazards to walkers and bikers.

Precision began Tuesday repairing those areas and will continue for several weeks, according to city engineer John Cassel.

Precision’s is to beginning on North 4th Street and will work its way to East and West Walnut Street, Cassel said, urging walkers and bikers to be careful in work areas.