Child care centers prepare to close

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Governor is announcing new restrictions daily to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Beshear is ordering day cares to shut down at the end of this week.

Creative Kids Child Care in Lexington is closing its doors Friday evening.

“It went from everything to nothing,” said Joanne Guzman, Creative Kids Child Care Owner.

Joanne Guzman owns the child care center. She says business has been steadily slowing down.

A month ago, there were over 90 kids at the center. This week, there were around 40 kids.

Parent pay weekly and without any money coming in Guzman is worried about paying her employees especially if she has to be closed for weeks. Guzman says she has 20 employees.

“I personally can’t afford to pay them for 8 weeks, “said Guzman.

One of the employees this will impact is Laurie Erwin. She’s been at the center for 21 years and for the first time she’ll be laid off.

“I have been employed since I was 16 and I’ve never been unemployed so it’s going to be a new field,” said Laurie Erwin, Director.

Erwin says she doesn’t know what she’ll do, but says she’ll make it financially.

She hopes the closure is short so she can come back to work.

“We’ll just have to deal with it a day at a time,” said Erwin.

The owner says she’s praying her employees can make it through this and that she’ll be able to stay open once the coronavirus passes.

The child care center will update its Facebook page on closures, openings, and hours.