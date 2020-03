CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State police say a Hopkinsville man who escaped from Christian County Detention Center on work release was located and is back in custody.

Troopers say 47-year-old Devon Kendrick was last seen Sunday afternoon when his employer dropped him off at the entrance of the jail.

Kendrick was found at a home on Cottage Street in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon.