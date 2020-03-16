Sports cancellations are worrying local sports stores

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The major sports cancellations including the SEC tournament is worrying some businesses that sell Kentucky merchandise.

The general manager at All Sports in Lexington says this could be a big hit to the store.

“Typically on the day before SEC tournament we’re packed in here,” said Greg Montgomery, General Manager.

Typically it’s busy, but the day before the tournament the store was pretty bare.

Greg Montgomery says if he would’ve known the SEC tournament was going to be cancelled, he would’ve ordered half the amount of Kentucky merchandise.

“We make sure we have a stock in the Kentucky department this time of year because of this and because of March madness,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery says one his first customers of the day bought around $300 worth of stuff. A few hours later the customer say the tournament was cancelled and he came back to return everything.

“It’s a huge blow to the weekend and the economy,” said Montgomery.

Fans are disappointed too. Bryan Katzman is a UK fan and customer at All Sports.

“Just is devastating you know that’s what this state lives for you know is the SEC tournament,” said Bryan Katzman.

Katzmann wanted to have new merchandise for the tournament.

Even though it’s cancelled, he says he’ll still make purchases.

“If anything it wants me to go out and show my pride,” said Katzman.

Customers like Katzman is exactly what All Sports wants and needs.

The general manager says this could cost them thousands of dollars.

All Sports started offering free delivery in Lexington so people don’t have to come into the store.

Montgomery hopes even though the tournament is cancelled people will still buy merchandise.