School districts report busy meal services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Schools may be out for spring break or closed for the coronavirus

outbreak or both but school districts report they are busy providing meals to students who need or want breakfast and lunch during the closures.

- Advertisement -

Districts across the state have set up different delivery methods, from drop offs at designated bus stops and schools to pick ups at school sites.

Districts have taken different steps to having staff work to provide the service while at the

same time trying to protect their health.

Parents who need the service are encouraged to call their local school district for information.