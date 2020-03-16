A rainy week ahead as we enter the spring season

TODAY: 40% chance of rain. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s.
TUESDAY: 30% chance of rain. Cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: 70% chance of rain. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
THURSDAY: First day of Spring! Highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy skies and some rain showers.
FRIDAY: 80% chance of rain. Cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny skies. Slightly cooler, with highs in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: 10% chance of rain. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 50s.